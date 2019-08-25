Here in Oklahoma, one thing is pretty sure: We are experiencing severe storms and floods at levels not seen in many years, if ever. However, these storms don’t mark the first time Tulsans have suffered the effects of unpredictable weather.
For owners and tenants of commercial real estate, the recent widespread damage is a reason to look closely at what can be done to protect businesses and property against future damage.
Tenants should be sure they have business interruption insurance. This little-known but highly valuable coverage is crucial in the event that storm damage or flooding shuts down the tenant’s business. It compensates the business owner in varying amounts for business losses caused by not being able to operate. Many property and casualty insurance policies do not cover this type of loss, so ask your insurance agent about this protection.
Landlords should also include provisions in their leases requiring their tenants to carry it. Without it, any tenant whose business is shut down for an extended period of time will soon be unable to pay rent and will become a headache for the landlord.
Tenants should make sure their casualty insurance covers their leasehold improvements, not just their furniture and equipment.
Leasehold improvements are things like interior walls, doors, carpet, cabling, and similar items that most people would think are the landlord’s responsibility. However, many leases require the tenant to repair or replace those improvements — a cost that can be significant.
A rent abatement clause says that if a casualty such as a storm or flood makes the tenant’s space unusable, the tenant is not required to pay rent for a specified time. Tenants should always try to include such a provision in their leases.
Buildings that are so heavily damaged that they cannot be occupied at all are another problem. Sometimes the damage is so severe that it might be unsafe to even enter the building.
This happened with the Remington Tower in Tulsa when it was heavily damaged by a tornado in August of 2017. It was many months before tenants were allowed to enter the building to retrieve their personal property.
Tenants should try to include lease language stating that if their access is restricted for a specified amount of time, or the landlord is unable to determine if the building can be repaired, the tenant will have the right to terminate the lease.
Sometimes tenants can suffer, even if their own space is not damaged. Smaller tenants in shopping centers are often dependent upon traffic generated by the large anchor tenants or by big-box retailers. Without that traffic, the small tenant’s business can decline.
Tenants should press for lease clauses stating that if an anchor tenant is heavily damaged or closes, the tenant will be excused from paying rent and eventually can terminate the lease.
Flood waters from the Arkansas River recently damaged a portion of Tulsa’s Gathering Place. The park has only been open to the public since September of last year.
It’s not only older properties that are affected; fancy new spaces are not immune to weather damage, either. With prior planning, though, tenants and property owners alike can weather any storm.
