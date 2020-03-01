We are facing a serious problem in Oklahoma with a lack of a skilled workforce. This affects many of our top industries and our economy because we have not been training the next generation for the job markets available in our area. We can’t afford to wait for these students to come to us. We must go to them.
It is time to get connected and plug in for the future of our companies and for Oklahoma. It’s as simple as sharing your time and knowledge in just a few hours a week.
In this global society, it takes all of us working together to help Oklahoma shine. Because we are smaller than other states in population, we need all Oklahoma companies to contribute.
The mission is twofold: We need current companies to stay and grow here, and we need to attract new companies to move here. Now is the time to develop a pipeline of talent and job seekers to fill future positions.
Here is where we are stuck, and we need an intervention. Too many students are graduating from high school and even from college and are NOT ready to enter the workforce.
Even with a college education, there is a lack of basic skills needed to be employable, like handwriting skills, the ability to have eye contact and introduce themselves properly.
That is why I got involved with OK2Grow, a local nonprofit with a mission to help prepare students for careers whether it’s through skilled training programs, internships, college readiness or helping young entrepreneurs.
We can no longer think that students will go to college or other advanced training programs and “figure it out.” That is not working. Let’s connect and get plugged into where Oklahoma’s future workforce need us. Here is how you can get involved.
• Invite middle school and high school teachers and students into your company for a tour. Show them around and explain what is happening. When students tour a company, it helps them make the connection between their education and a career option in their future.
• Schedule a classroom visit or participate in an upcoming career day.
• Help educators connect their students with the community. Make a short video, brochure or worksheet to share your company with the classroom. Show how the products made here in Oklahoma are used around the world.
If a student doesn’t know a company exists, they will not aspire to work for that company. The good news is I believe we are on the right track to change this.
It’s starting to happen. New programs are closing the gap between the business world and the emerging workforce. Educators have a full plate, but basic life skills are now a must in the classroom in order to produce a quality workforce. Here are a few programs that are helping:
• A new Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP) helps students engage in academic and career development activities. ICAP was initiated by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for this school year.
• Skills2Grow training under OK2Grow is for high school seniors who receive training through Tulsa Technology to work as interns in partnering companies. It offers a new take on “Signing Day” with students offered full-time employment upon high school graduation.
Education and workforce are in my daily wheelhouse at the Port of Catoosa and through my support of OK2Grow. Right now I encourage businesses, big or small, to reach out, connect and plug in to their emerging workforce and help Oklahoma succeed.
Sheila Shook leads the Tulsa Port of Catoosa’s workforce and education efforts. She is also president of the OK2Grow board of directors, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing career opportunities and training to students.
