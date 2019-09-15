Have you heard of the term “Happy Wife, Happy Life”? That saying is so true and can be applied to any business. If we have happy customers, our business is on its way to thriving. We all want satisfied customers, but what if all of those customers were raving fans?
The core strategy behind any amazing company is to anticipate and meet customer needs in a way that no one else is. It’s not just about being different; it’s about providing so much value that your customers can’t help but tell others about you.
The difference between a satisfied customer and a raving fan is the raving fan tells everyone they meet how great your company is. They do the marketing for you. The most effective marketing is third-party endorsement from raving fans. This is the most credible way to get your name out and get new customers to try you out.
So, how do you create raving fans without spending thousands of dollars on marketing? It all comes down to customer service.
Here are five ways to exceed your customers’ expectations and create raving fans:
1. Keep your commitments and over-deliver every time. What you say you are going to do, do it. If you cannot meet their expectations as promised, communicate that to them and make it up to them. All companies make mistakes. It’s not the mistake that matters, it’s how you react after the mistake that the customer remembers. Over deliver on any expectation they may have.
2. Over-communicate. In my dental practice, we go above and beyond to communicate patients’ dental problems to them and offer a solution so they are at ease. Patients also get phone calls, emails and text reminders of appointments and anything new going on at the office. There are never any surprises.
3. Educate your customer. Be the company that has the latest technology/product that is constantly staying ahead of the market to offer the best solution to the customer.
4. Listen to the customer. Your unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning. Listen to their concerns and offer the best solution to fit their needs. If you have a customer that had a bad experience, thank them for the feedback, learn from it and improve for the next customer.
5. Offer a referral program. Once your customers become raving fans, reward them for telling their friends. This could be a referral bonus, a gas card, movie tickets or even a dollar amount off your product or service for everyone they refer your way.
One of my favorite quotes is from Life and Business Strategist Tony Robbins, “The biggest mistake organizations make is that they fall in love with their business or products and not with their clients.”
Now go create your raving fans!
Dr. Chris Tricinella is founder of South Tulsa Dental. He performs cosmetic and family dentistry, with an emphasis on esthetic and computerized CAD/CAM dentistry. He attended the OU College of Dentistry, where he graduated with a doctor of dental surgery degree in 2007.