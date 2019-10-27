As baby boomers look to slow down and exit their businesses, we’re continuing to see mergers and acquisitions going strong. However, before a company is ready, business owners need to understand if their organization is marketable.
In a strong mergers and acquisitions market, buyers compare the relative strength of your company’s value drivers to those of your competitors. Buyers tend to want companies that possess all the characteristics of a well-run business.
Additionally, tighter credit can force buyers to use more of their own capital to buy businesses, so they look for acquisitions that carry minimal business risk.
While companies with strong value drivers carry less risk, companies lacking one or more value drivers simply will not attract interested buyers. This harsh reality means most owners have a lot of work ahead.
Value drivers include the following:
• A stable and motivated management team.
• Operating systems that improve the sustainability of cash flows.
• A solid, diversified customer base.
• A realistic growth strategy.
• Effective financial controls.
• Stable and improving cash flow.
Regardless of the economic forecast, owners must make time to install and energize their companies’ value drivers to demonstrate sustainability.
Buyers want to know that the success or growth chartered in one year can be sustained over several years. They bank on (and pay for) a company’s potential to grow under their ownership, so they look very carefully at how long a company’s value drivers have yielded positive results.
Experienced owners know that change takes time. Really experienced owners know that positive results from those changes take even longer.
Regardless of when they’re interested in selling, it makes eminently good sense for owners to concentrate on the elements of their businesses that create more cash flow, more sustainability, and more future value. After all, this is why they’re in business.
Working on value drivers also has the benefit of increasing an owner’s flexibility. With value drivers in place, an owner can respond quickly if “things” change, such as the health of the M&A market, health of the owner, sudden appearance of a deep-pocketed buyer, or underlying conditions in an owner’s marketplace.
Increasing flexibility also applies to exit planning. With a more valuable company, owners increase their successor options. Valuable companies are attractive to third-party buyers, such as private equity groups, and can often attract recapitalization funds.
Finally, when owners concentrate on improving their companies’ value drivers to increase company value, they often explore and pursue strategies they may have ignored in the past.
For example, many owners who thought acquiring another company involved too much effort take a new look at growth through acquisition when their future financial well-being is at stake.
Installing value drivers in your company is the best thing you can do to increase both the salability of your company and its price tag, but doing so takes time.
David A. Cole, CPA, is with Woodrum, Tate & Associates and focuses his practice on business valuations and exit planning for business owners.
