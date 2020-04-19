To quote just about every meeting I’ve been in over the past three weeks, the time we’re living in is “unprecedented.”
For us, it’s meant working from home, trying to stay motivated to put on real clothes (stretchy pants for life), finding unique ways to stay connected as a team (virtual happy hour, anyone?) and helping our clients rethink how they engage with their customers.
The unique and unifying part about the COVID-19 crisis is that every business was affected by it. Whether you were an executive in a business or a welder, your daily routine changed because of this novel coronavirus.
Now that the dust of the COVID-19 storm seems to be settling into a more manageable tempest, I’ve found myself reflecting on how companies handled recent events. These are the times PR textbooks are made of, and we have a once-in-a-lifetime front seat to the action.
The preppers
It’s hard to find time to prepare for a crisis in the busy world we’ve all been living. And even if you did, “global pandemic” probably wasn’t on the radar.
But for the organizations who took the time, they were not only in a prime position to make strategic operational decisions but also to keep their key stakeholders informed — even if they hadn’t finalized their plans.
All of us heard from businesses that were staying open and modifying hours and then hours later let us know they were closing. As consumers, we understand this is a constantly changing situation. Through communication, these companies built trust.
The operators
The operations-focused businesses were dealing with all the same things communicative businesses were dealing with. They were making decisions that would affect their employees’ incomes for weeks to come. They were trying to decide what their daily protocol would be for protecting workers and clients. Many of these businesses were highly technical, potentially dealing with sensitive data or limited in direct customer contact.
However, the approach of “operations first, communications second” leaves your brand and approach up for public interpretation and misinformation.
In a world that is literally changing by the hour, the fallout from delayed communication for even three days can be detrimental.
We are still weeks away from the end of this crisis, so I leave you with a few tips to keep in mind as you make decisions for your business.
1. Say something. You don’t have to have all the answers, but understand that communicating with the public, stakeholders and employees is paramount in preserving your reputation. It is a part of your overall crisis management plan. It isn’t the last part of the plan; it should be woven throughout.
2. Don’t be afraid to show the process. It is OK to say you don’t have an answer yet but you’re working on it. People will believe you care if you let them know you are working to solve the problem.
3. Others will fill in for your silence. When you give stakeholders, employees or the public no information, it gives them space to guess. They will assume you aren’t telling them because you’re going to fire everyone or because someone is sick and they could be, too. It will create mistrust.
4. Give yourself permission to be human. All of us are struggling through this crisis in different ways. As days become weeks, become a month, it weighs on us. It is OK to let people know that you are hurting, too. They will appreciate seeing that you care.
Nicole Morgan is CEO of Resolute Public Relations.
