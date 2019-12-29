The school year is in full swing and many Oklahoma college students are studying for careers in business and related fields.
Last year, 281 students graduated from the University of Tulsa with a business degree and 78% moved immediately into a related career.
More women than ever before are pursuing business leadership roles — in fact, women held 52% of managerial and professional roles nationwide in 2013, up from 30% in 1968.
When I began my career in the banking industry, there weren’t as many female role models as there are today, yet I was fortunate to work under an incredible leader who invested in my development.
Not only was she approachable, she had a powerful gift of problem solving and delivering ideas. It was her valuable guidance and coaching in the early days that led me to advance my career in the banking industry.
As a new group of women look to embark on their professional journeys, I’d like to offer advice that helped guide me in my career from an associate here in Tulsa to an assistant vice president and now to a senior vice president with one of the largest financial institutions in America.
Build a network of mentors
Mentors are pivotal to career advancement. As you interact with new people, don’t just think of them as opportunities to generate business or sales, but rather as opportunities to learn something new.
It is also important to make sure you are mentoring others. A rising tide lifts all boats, and helping other women benefits both the mentor and mentee.
Know your priorities
In our personal and professional lives, we have numerous priorities yet limited time and resources to allocate to them. If you believe in something and think it is a priority, be prepared to advocate for it.
Understanding the difference between priorities and non-priorities is a critical skill that will save time and energy in the long run.
Listen to others
Being a strong leader also means listening. Nearly every business role requires strong teamwork. Listening to your team will help develop comprehensive plans that are inclusive of all viewpoints.
Make an effort to stay off your phone and computer during team meetings, take notes and be sure to follow up with a team member if you aren’t sure you understand their perspective.
If your team members know you value their opinions, they will be more eager to participate, creating a better environment for everyone.
Take risks
Complacency is a career-killer. Staying in the same role forever may feel comfortable, but you could be missing out on another opportunity.
Volunteer for new responsibilities and assignments at work. If you succeed, you will advance and if you fall short, you still gain experience.
Whatever career path you choose, employing these tips is sure to help you become a stronger leader and professional.
Stacey Sturgess is a senior trust officer with Bank of America Private Bank, serving the Tulsa market.
FEATURED VIDEO