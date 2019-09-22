Editor’s note: The Tulsa State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Oct. 6; Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa runs Oct. 17-20.
Recent alcohol legislation and rule changes have moved Oklahoma closer to the alcohol modernization consumers envisioned in 2016.
A variety of new laws have been approved that change how businesses can sell beer and where consumers can purchase and enjoy their beer: Senate Bill 728, Senate Bill 608 and House Bill 2325. Additionally, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission created a new license and clarified rules for businesses as they continue to adjust to modern alcohol laws.
Although these changes were business- and consumer-driven, the back-and-forth has left some businesses with questions.
Here’s a quick guide to the most pressing questions related to the new laws and updated rules.
• Can golfers purchase beer at the clubhouse and on the golf course? Yes. Senate Bill 728, which went into effect in April, allows golfers to purchase beer or wine at the clubhouse or on the golf course.
• Do golf courses need a new license to sell alcohol on the course? Not necessarily. Golf courses need to send a notification letter to the ABLE Commission and then can sell alcohol under their on-premise license, but they must charge the higher on-premise drink tax. However, if they decide to also get an off-premise license, they can sell alcohol with the lower off-premise tax. Golf courses will have to decide if this is worthwhile for their business.
• What approvals do events or retailers need to let attendees walk around with a beer or a glass of wine? For special events like Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa, retailers that operate a temporary beer and wine cart or tent need a special events license. If it is a municipally sanctioned event, the municipality must provide written notice and a list of the invited on-premise retailers that are selling alcohol to the ABLE Commission at least five days before the event.
• Can retailers sell to-go beer and wine on college football game days again? Yes, bars and restaurants within 2,000 feet of the stadium can sell to-go beer and wine to consumers from 8 a.m. to midnight under Senate Bill 804.
• Will minors be allowed in liquor stores? Oklahomans can start shopping in liquor stores with their minor children starting on Nov. 1.
• Why can bars only sell two beers at a time to customers, instead of the bucket of beer they used to be able to sell? The new laws that govern full-strength beer, wine and liquor sales restrict the number of open, full-strength drinks consumers can purchase from an on-premise retailer, like a bar or restaurant, to two drinks. So, buckets of beer are not available in Oklahoma right now.
• Can businesses offer complimentary drinks? Yes, there is a new complimentary beverage license, so retail establishments can now legally provide complimentary beverages to their customers. Businesses can apply for this license through the ABLE Commission.
Lisette Barnes is president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, which represents Oklahoma beer distributors from across the state.