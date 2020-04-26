You may have plenty of time on your hands right now to scroll endlessly through newsfeeds and create perfectly curated and thoughtful posts, but ideally that won’t always be the case. What can you do now to develop and maintain a steady social media presence for your business?
Implement a third-party social media management platform
Numerous third-party platforms can help organize, plan, analyze and even create posts for businesses. Most, if not all, of the platforms come at a cost, but paying a minimal monthly fee to keep your social media profiles populated and driving traffic to your website or customers to your door is well worth the investment.
Sprout Social is probably the most well-known and robust platform that also comes with one of the higher price tags.
But there are several others to choose from depending on what tools serve you best. For example, MeetEdgar is a great tool if you need help finding content to share, like articles or resources from other sources. It’s also great for re-using content, which is helpful when promoting specials, events or other marketing messages you want to amplify and reach as many people as possible.
Another option worth exploring is Iconosquare, which provides an easy-to-use calendar format for post scheduling that tells you best days and times to post based on traffic. And Tailwind focuses solely on helping you manage your Instagram and Pinterest profiles.
Develop your shows
While third-party platforms can provide you with all the tools to take a lot of the work out of content organization, you still need content. We like to think of content in terms of shows and episodes. The show creates a theme for your content, and the episode is the regularly scheduled posting of the show.
For example, if you’re a boutique store owner, one of your shows could be a “Fashion Find Friday” that features an item you feel is a hidden gem in your boutique.
Another show might be a “how-to style guide” teaching viewers how to style a particular product or item. The goal is to create five to seven shows (but start with whatever is manageable) varying in format style and length to allow a mix of videos, photos, blog posts, etc.
Schedule each episode on a regularly occurring show calendar (typically weekly, or monthly for higher production, longer form content). This allows you to organize the content in a thoughtful way that lets your audience know what to expect. This also keeps you from struggling with content ideas each week.
Finally, you can “produce” several episodes of each show at one time to maintain the same look and consistency.
Brand it
And on a final note, use another third-party online tool, like Canva, to easily create beautifully branded posts. Simply upload your logo files, fonts and brand colors then use their endless library of templates to customize professionally designed posts. It even works as a simple video editing tool.
There are so many resources available to help small businesses manage their social media presence. Use this downtime to find what works best for you, set it up and start building a library of content that can serve you well past this pandemic when business is thriving again and the last thing you have on your hands is extra time.
Lisa Johannsson is the co-founder of Kazoo Marketing and Communications, a boutique PR and marketing firm that provides marketing, content, event planning, branding, and media relations support for small businesses.
