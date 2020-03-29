Everyone finds a way.

Whether you’re a leader scrambling to work through this mess, or an employee facing a layoff, these are tough times. We’re all experiencing varying degrees of fear, uncertainty and anxiety.

But you’ll find a way. I’ve been doing what I do for 25 years — helping leaders make strategic decisions, designing organization restructuring, doing outplacement and career transition. I’ve led countless clients through compression and helped hundreds of people through transitions. It’s given me a little perspective.

What I know — with certainty — is that we’re going to find a way.

But this way may look different than our historical “normal.” Some large employers will be required to make big structural changes and shrink or take on debt to keep operations intact. Some small businesses will lose talent; worse yet, they’ll suspend operations or close their business. Many people will lose their jobs and face financial challenges.

I know — none of this sounds OK. I don’t want to trivialize things. But because of what I’ve seen, I know that when reality changes, people find a new reality.

We all find a way. Because we have to.

The large company will restructure and find a way to weather the storm. Small business owners who suspend or close operations will refocus their energy elsewhere during the recovery. Individuals who lose their jobs will pivot, make tough choices and find a way.

Granted, we’ve never led clients through a global pandemic. But let’s remember 9/11, the crashes of 2008 and 2016. Those were significant. The wheels slowed, even stopped for some, and then began turning again. The same will be true with the coronavirus of 2020.

In that spirit I’d like to offer some practical advice for leaders facing tough decisions:

• Avoid downplaying the situation to employees. Everyone knows the economy is drying up. Anything other than honesty and transparency will diminish your credibility.

• Be present and available. Overcommunicate. With many people working remotely, the need to remain connected is more acute than ever. Don’t go dark.

• If you have to cut, go a bit deeper than you need to. Financial compression may stretch longer than you’re anticipating. It’s smart to overestimate. You don’t make big cost-cutting moves to remain on wobbly knees. Make moves that will position you as a healthy company in the new reality. A solid foundation will help you recover more quickly.

• If possible, make one large correction rather than dripping it out over time. When leaders make small, incremental moves, it can erode the morale and productivity of employees. It’s distracting because folks are waiting for the next hammer to drop. Making one big move may be harder in this climate, but try to avoid weekly or monthly cuts.

• Remember you have the double duty of helping your company, employees and clients while also protecting the safety and security of your family. You must make time for both.

Some tips for individuals being personally affected through loss of employment:

• Hoard cash. Now is not the time to pay off that loan, buy a new car or refinance your home. Anything requiring a lump sum of cash should be put on hold.

• Suspend or cancel discretionary expenses. You want your overhead to get as small as possible so that reserves can stretch longer.

• You might have to make expense reductions that involve payments on cars, mortgages, education and others. Parents and kids may need to move in together to consolidate expenses.

• Many banks and creditors are looking at relief options for customers. You may be able to suspend payments.

• Focus on self-care. You’ve got spouses, partners, kids, family who are all depending on you. Focus on your physical and emotional well-being so that you can be your best self for those who counting on you.

• Don’t be too proud to draw unemployment. You’ve paid in for this benefit. It’s time to take advantage.

This virus will run its course in days, weeks and months. There will be an end. And the wheels of our society will turn again.

And no matter what position you’re in now, you’ll find a way, too.

Aaron Fulkerson is a partner with Schnake Turnbo Frank. He is a management consultant with 25 years’ experience in leadership, strategy and career development.

