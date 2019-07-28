According to Inc. Magazine, 96% of businesses fail within 10 years. Business failure is a harsh reality that every entity must be aware of.
While 80% of businesses will not fail within their first year, each year the number of non-failing businesses declines until just a staggering 4% of businesses make it to 10 years.
After being in business myself for over 10 years, I’ve realized there are specific reasons why businesses fail over and over again. My observations throughout the years have provided an opportunity to offer you three specific ideas that will help your business beat the odds.
Overdeliver by default
Delivering services or products that are reliable, high quality and efficient is unusual in today’s marketplace. Delivering precisely and on time impacts your personal brand, and it is great to meet customer expectations.
However, when you formulate a system to consistently surprise your customer with something extra, you become more than just a vendor, you become a valued partner.
There is a big difference between the two, and it’s important to build systems that consistently overdeliver.
According to research conducted by the Harvard Business Review, “Profit and growth are stimulated primarily by customer loyalty. Loyalty is a direct result of customer satisfaction.”
Your network is your net worth
Some people love it, and some hate it, but one thing every business expert will agree on is that the right relationships matter.
Be strategic and willing to meet people outside of your immediate influence. Become comfortable being uncomfortable while building relationships in areas that may not immediately produce results and focus on giving referrals before you expect to get a referral.
Integrity is never easy, but it makes the difference
If you browse through the mission statement or headline on any company’s website, it is likely you will see the words “honesty and integrity.”
Integrity should be a given because we all know actions speak louder than words. At the end of the day you must ask yourself if you are willing to deliver on your company’s promises and hit the deadlines and quality standards that your customers expect.
Integrity is hard when the “right thing” is expensive.
Cory Minter is owner of Tulsa-based Trinity Employment Specialists and Executive Experiences.