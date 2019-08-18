We’ve learned a lot in our first year of running the Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent’s Student Cabinet.
The Student Cabinet includes juniors from each TPS high school and meets monthly with the purpose of establishing a direct link of feedback from students to the district and providing students with a meaningful developmental experience.
One component of each meeting is a 45-minute dialogue between the students and district leadership. Every adult who’s been a part of those conversations can speak to the value of bringing youth in as advisers.
How can we make school more relevant for young people? How can we foster more positive relationships between students and teachers? How can we cultivate a sense of belonging for students? Youth have put in their 10,000 hours of critical reflection on the school experience. They know the answers to these questions better than anyone.
Tulsa Public Schools is one of many local youth-serving organizations that understand the value of bringing youth in as advisors. A step further that warrants consideration, however, is bringing youth in as co-creators.
If we bring youth in as co-creators, we have to do the hard work of establishing authentic youth-adult partnerships. This means youth and adults working side by side on projects where the unique experiences, gifts and perspectives of both youth and adults are valued.
The result is that youth have an increased sense of ownership in their schools, youth develop essential skills for the workforce, and youth-serving organizations are better positioned to create experiences that meet the needs of young people.
In March, the Student Cabinet spoke with chief of school police, Matthias Wicks, about how to improve school safety. We learned that the relationship between students and security guards is a key indicator of how safe students feel at school.
If guards go out of their way to build rapport with students, call them by name and show that their purpose is to keep them safe, not get them in trouble, students generally feel safer.
But how do we ensure that all security guards do this? At the end of the dialogue, Chief Wicks reflected that we need to move youth from advisers to co-creators. It’s not enough to just hear from youth what they’re looking for in a security guard. What if students supported with interviews and hiring for new security guards? What if they designed and delivered trainings?
So often when organizations look to incorporate youth voice, they stop at advising. They listen to the youth, retreat back to adult-only spaces, and interpret and act on the youth feedback on their own.
By bringing youth in as authentic partners and co-creators, organizations can ensure consistent youth voice, deepen their leadership development pipelines, and create more effective systems and programs.
How can your organization co-create with youth?
Andrew Spector and Jake Lerner are co-founders and program directors of Tulsa Changemakers, a program of Leadership Tulsa. Tulsa Changemakers designs and delivers the TPS Superintendent’s Student Cabinet.