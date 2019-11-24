First Oklahoma Bank is proud to announce the arrival of Gregg Jaynes to its team of hard-working and experienced professionals.
Earlier this year, Gregg joined First Oklahoma’s banking team as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, responsible for managing human resources and operations of First Oklahoma.
With over 30 years of banking experience, Gregg brings a wealth of knowledge to this new role. Prior to joining First Oklahoma, Gregg’s career has included jobs with financial institutions in Virginia, Indiana and Oklahoma.
His journey from the East Coast to the Tulsa area unfolded when he accepted a job with BOK Financial Corp. and became Senior Vice President of Shared Services and Human Resources from 1995 to 2011. He subsequently held jobs as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at F&M Bancorp., Southwest Bancorp/Bank SNB in Oklahoma City, and most recently at Valley National Bank (Tulsa) and Bank of Jackson Hole (Wyoming).
His professional memberships include the National Association of Stock Plan Professionals, Society of Human Resource Management and World at Work. He also is a Certified Compensation Professional. Gregg holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from Waynesburg University in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.