Littlefield Agency is excited to announce that it has hired Zach Bateman as an Associate Copywriter.
Bateman, a recent graduate of Missouri State University, joins the team after internships with a few B2B shops in Springfield and St. Louis where he gained valuable experience working with brands such as PepsiCo, Frank’s Red Hot and Farm Credit.
With a passion for stories and all things words, Bateman looks to bring his unique Gen Z perspective and sharp eye for detail to the talented team of strategists and storytellers at Littlefield.
"We’re always excited to add new talent to the Littlefield family," said Mike Rocco, Vice President/Creative Director at Littlefield Agency. "But with two real-world internships under his belt, Zach brings so much more to the agency than typical young creatives. We’re fortunate to be adding such a great, young writer to the team."