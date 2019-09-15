KKT Architects, Inc. is excited to announce that Chris Wilkins has joined our architecture team. Chris, a native Tulsan, has returned to his roots after 29 years. He has completed more than 50 projects in his 15 years of experience working in sectors that include; education, healthcare, commercial tenant interiors, hospitality, and government. His work has been recognized in architectural publications and he was recently recognized by A4LE Southern Region’s 20 under 40 in 2019. He has served as Project Architect in Austin, Texas for a multitude of projects, including three new elementary schools that will open in 2019 and 2020.
Throughout a project, his goal is to create a design solution in which the client and community can be proud. He really enjoys being able to generate designs that have a positive impact on the lives of its users. Chris is an active member in the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE), American Institute of Architects (AIA), and NCARB. Chris earned his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Arkansas.