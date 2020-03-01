KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce David Kindred has joined the firm as Risk Assessment Manager. David is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and brings architectural experience from many project sectors including commercial, education, office, and retail.
As Risk Assessment Manager, David will help our firm mitigate potential issues during construction. He’ll be working alongside our clients, contractors, and consultants so that each walk away proud of the project and their experience with our team. His expertise is in understanding the processes involved in both architectural design and construction. David is excited to solve new problems and loves that “architecture is like Legos that have come to life”.
David is a member of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma (AICCO), the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, and is Vice President of the Board for Town and Country School. David spends a lot of time with his family in the outdoors and is known for always wearing cowboy boots.