BKL, Incorporated, an Architectural and Civil Engineering firm based in Tulsa for over 73 years, is excited to welcome two new partners. Jenni Hammock, AIA and Daniel Polasek, PE. Jenni has a degree in Architecture from Oklahoma State University. She is an active member of the Tulsa community, in AIA and Rotary Club of Tulsa. Her 11 years of design experience is largely in the public sector. Jenni looks forward to bringing fresh ideas and designs to public and private buildings. Daniel is a roadway designer with a degree in Civil Engineering from Oklahoma State University. He has 14 years of experience in municipal and state, street and highway designs. He is a cooking and homebrew enthusiast and adds an element of fun to our BKL work family.
Architecture: Jenni Hammock, AIA, and Daniel Polasek, PE, BLK, INCORPORATED
