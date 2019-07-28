Katie Williams

KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce that Katie Williams has joined our construction administration team. Katie worked in construction for her family’s local business, progressing from entry level assignments to project manager. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology with a focus in Construction Management Technology from Oklahoma State University, she has completed numerous projects across the state for education, healthcare, corporate, and commercial clients. She is passionate about construction and enjoys seeing new spaces come to life as well as the rebirth of historical structures. Katie’s skills include contracts, scheduling, logistics, estimating, and accounting. She also holds OSHA 30 certification.

