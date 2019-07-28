KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce that Katie Williams has joined our construction administration team. Katie worked in construction for her family’s local business, progressing from entry level assignments to project manager. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology with a focus in Construction Management Technology from Oklahoma State University, she has completed numerous projects across the state for education, healthcare, corporate, and commercial clients. She is passionate about construction and enjoys seeing new spaces come to life as well as the rebirth of historical structures. Katie’s skills include contracts, scheduling, logistics, estimating, and accounting. She also holds OSHA 30 certification.
Most Popular
-
Child entertainment firm sues Oklahoma marijuana dispensary, alleges trademark infringement
-
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
-
Tulsa Promenade mall's mortgage holder seeking foreclosure
-
Wahlburgers not opening first restaurant in Oklahoma, counter to an initial report
-
Swink school district facing forced consolidation says Epic leader offered a rescue: 'I'm in pretty good with Joy'
promotion
Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it.
Latest Local Offers
FOUNDATION REPAIR
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
Trimming, Removal, Stump Grinding. Insured, Senior & Veteran Discounts. Free Estimates. 918-437-5027
Test your knowledge in all things shark and enter for a chance to win a prize pack from the …
Vote for your favorites places in Tulsa. For our 6th year we leave it up to our readers to …