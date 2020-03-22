KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of recent hires. Melissa Covington, Associate AIA, has joined our Healthcare Team as Architectural Designer. Lesley Steiner, IIDA, has joined our Interiors Team as Interior Designer. Mary Smith has joined as Construction Administrator, and Lisa Johnson has joined as Receptionist. KKT is excited to welcome these talented individuals to our team.

