KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of recent hires. Melissa Covington, Associate AIA, has joined our Healthcare Team as Architectural Designer. Lesley Steiner, IIDA, has joined our Interiors Team as Interior Designer. Mary Smith has joined as Construction Administrator, and Lisa Johnson has joined as Receptionist. KKT is excited to welcome these talented individuals to our team.
Most Popular
-
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
-
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
-
Stitt affirms it's 'not government's job' to push for restrictions on local businesses in reaction to coronavirus concerns
-
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
-
National Guard ready but not deployed: 'No need to activate,' Gov. Stitt tells Tulsa World
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! March Madness 30% OFF!
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…