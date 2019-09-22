Larry L. Melton, Jr., PMP, has joined the board of directors of Dewberry, a privately held, national consulting firm. Melton brings decades of experience in engineering and construction to his leadership role, including management of major public infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. and Canada. Prior to his private-sector career, Melton served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.
