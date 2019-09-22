Larry L. Melton, Jr.

Larry L. Melton, Jr.

Larry L. Melton, Jr., PMP, has joined the board of directors of Dewberry, a privately held, national consulting firm. Melton brings decades of experience in engineering and construction to his leadership role, including management of major public infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. and Canada. Prior to his private-sector career, Melton served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Tags