Liz Rohrbacker, Interior Designer and Principal with KKT Architects, recently became the first woman in Oklahoma to earn an ALEP credential and one of only four Oklahomans who hold it. Accredited Learning Environments Planners (ALEPs) are examined for competence by the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE), the only professional organization whose primary purpose is improving places where children learn. Liz completed rigorous coursework and met stringent requirements to achieve this highest qualification for educational facility planning.
Liz has been a dedicated educational designer with KKT Architects since 2008. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Oklahoma State University. This year Liz was recognized by both Oklahoma Magazine as "40 Under 40" and the Southern Region of A4LE as "20 Under 40." She serves on the board of the Oklahoma chapter of A4LE, spoke at the A4LE Southern Region Conference in April, and is slated to speak at the A4LE International Conference in California this October.