KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce that Nikki Douglas, NCIDQ, has joined our firm as Senior Interior Designer on our healthcare team.  Nikki has 19 years of experience designing for medical office, high-tech corporate, senior living, tenant improvement, and government clients. She is driven to demonstrate consistent excellence in her work, and her goal is to find creative solutions to design challenges and to create beautiful spaces that positively impact the lives of those who use them. Nikki earned her Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Oklahoma State University. She is excited to work with KKT’s team of creative professionals.

