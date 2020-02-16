KKT Architects, inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Winters to our team. Rob is a licensed Architect with extensive design experience in Healthcare. He recently worked on the Kettering Health Network Medical Center in Ohio, as well as the design of a new State Psychiatric Hospital in Michigan, called the Caro Center. As our new Lead for Healthcare Design, Rob will be responsible for leading the client management, project coordination, and internal staffing while infusing his expertise into our ongoing projects. Rob is excited about collaborating with the team and creating an environment that is both empowering and encouraging for clients and team members alike.Rob is a graduate of Calvin College with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, and earned his Masters of Architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He recently relocated to Tulsa from Chicago with his wife and poodles. He has shown his poodles at many dog shows, even winning Best in Show at several events. We are very excited to welcome Rob to Oklahoma.
