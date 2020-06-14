Sarah Gould, AIA, A4LE, has been named President and CEO of Tulsa based KKT Architects, Inc. Sarah will take over management of office operations and she continues to be fully supported by our strategic leadership team and our departmental structure, allowing us to provide seamless project delivery to fully meet our client and community needs.
Andrew Kinslow, AIA is transitioning to the next stage of his career and will no longer be involved in day to day duties at the firm. Andy will continue to serve on numerous boards as a community volunteer as well as be more active in the daily operation of his film company, Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions. Our entire team is honored to congratulate Andy on his accomplishments at KKT Architects, Inc., the firm he founded in 1989. Our professionals embody his vision of shared ideas, innovative design solutions and outstanding customer service.
The leadership developed from Sarah and Andy’s joint ownership over the past several years has resulted in relationship-driven services across a diverse client base and a project portfolio including nearly every aspect of life. We are excited for Sarah’s continued leadership and commitment to KKT and the community.