TODD Architecture Group is excited to announce Scott Smith has joined the firm as a senior project architect. TAG provides commercial architecture and interior design services to a wide variety of clients for new construction, renovation, repurposing, historic renovation, and master planning.

Scott has been instrumental in creating architectural solutions that respond to the needs of his clients through collaborative design processes. Working in various roles, Scott’s experience includes a broad range of projects including Tulsa Club Building Renovation, OKPOP, Leon Russell’s Church Studio Renovation and Addition, Guthrie Green, First Oklahoma Bank Headquarters, Utica Park Clinic – Jenks, Unit Corporation Headquarters, and TCC Center for Creativity.  Scott’s primary passion is being an architect so it’s not surprising his second passion is photographing architecture throughout Oklahoma, during his travels across the country, and abroad.

Scott, a Distinguished Graduate from Penn State University School of Architecture (1984), began his career in the Baltimore/DC area where he developed his design, construction expertise, and management skills. Scott and his family moved to Tulsa in 1998.

