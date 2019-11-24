KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to welcome Shannon Bodenhamer to our administrative team. Shannon is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Health and Human Performance with an Emphasis on Corporate Wellness. She comes to KKT with more than 18 years of experience in the service industry. Shannon is a very creative problem solver and enjoys identifying patterns and solving inconsistencies in accounting while striving to continue improving efficiency. She is passionate about people, animals and plants and is excited to work for a company that mirrors her passion for the natural and built environment.
