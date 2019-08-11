Shannon Darnell, Interior Designer and Associate with KKT Architects, recently became the third Oklahoman to earn WELL AP Certification, placing her among a group of leading professionals who are dedicated to supporting human health and well-being in the built environment.
WELL is an evidence- and performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features that impact human health and well-being in the built environment through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind. WELL APs are certified for their expertise in aligning projects with health and sustainability goals as well as their advocacy for human-centric design. Shannon completed rigorous coursework, met stringent requirements, and passed a national exam to achieve this certification.
Shannon holds Bachelor of Business Administration Degrees in Management and Marketing from University of Nevada, Las Vegas and an Associate of Applied Science in Interior Design from Tulsa Community College. She is an adjunct interior design faculty member at Tulsa Community College. She also holds LEED GA certification. Recent projects include The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges, Bank of Oklahoma, Tri County Tech, and Emergency Infant Services.