Tamra Lonon KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce Tamra Lonon has joined the firm as a Civil Engineering CAD Technician. She has over 10 years of experience in the AEC industry, and is a graduate of Tulsa Technology Center. Tamra has previous experience drafting for retail, telecommunications, and other project types. She enjoys seeing a project come to fruition, seeking opportunities to create a thriving design within the project parameters. She loves the outdoors, family time and has a history around animals, having grown up on a full working farm.
Most Popular
-
No permit required: Bill would allow 'spotlighting' coyotes statewide
-
Woman freed in TPD corruption probe wins $5 million judgment
-
Pioneer Woman opening new retail store in Pawhuska, launching dog treats and expanding hotel
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
Work on city's new $47 million children's museum set to begin
promotion
Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away, & Fast Pick Up. John, (918) 633-5578.
JAKECRETE Patios, Bldg Slabs, Driveways, Stained & Stamped Concrete. Call Jake 918-855-2127
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…