TAMRA LONON

TAMRA LONON

Tamra Lonon KKT Architects, Inc. is pleased to announce Tamra Lonon has joined the firm as a Civil Engineering CAD Technician. She has over 10 years of experience in the AEC industry, and is a graduate of Tulsa Technology Center. Tamra has previous experi­ence drafting for retail, telecommunications, and other project types. She enjoys seeing a project come to fruition, seeking opportuni­ties to create a thriving design within the project parameters. She loves the outdoors, family time and has a history around animals, having grown up on a full working farm.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Tags