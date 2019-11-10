Brent Ortolani has been named Executive Director of the St. Simeon’s Foundation. The purpose of the Foundation is to advance and support the highest level of care for the residents of the St. Simeon’s Senior Living Community, a mission of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma.
St. Simeon’s is widely recognized for its high standards of care, specialties in assisted living, memory care and Parkinson’s care, and pastoral setting overlooking downtown Tulsa.
Previously, Ortolani served as Vice President of Marketing and Donor Experience at the Tulsa Area United Way, a position he held for eight years.
He also was Director of Public Relations and Marketing at Rogers State University and Director of University Relations and editor of the alumni magazine at the University of Tulsa.
He is a graduate of the University of Kansas, has lived in Tulsa for more than 25 years and a native of Coffeyville, Kansas.