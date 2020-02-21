BancFirst Jenks, BancFirst Jenks president Chris Smith announced the hiring of russell smith as Executive Vice President. Smith has over 25 years of banking experience and was most recently the market president of Grand Bank in Bixby. “Russell’s extensive background in banking and wealth of financial knowledge made him a perfect fit for BancFirst,” explained Chris Smith. “He’s a respected community banker and highly involved in the community which will be a great asset for Jenks, Glenpool, and Bixby.” Smith received his Bachelors of Science Business Administration degree in marketing from Oklahoma State University. He also has postgraduate training from the American Bankers Association National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University, American Bankers Association Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University, and American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University. Smith is actively involved in the community and volunteers with various civic organizations. He has been on the boards of Glenpool Public Schools Academic Foundation, Glenpool Chamber of Commerce, Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce, Bixby Public Schools Academic Foundation, and Daily Family YMCA. He is also a two-time nominee for Bixby Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year. “BancFirst is a solid Oklahoma company with a strong reputation,” remarked Smith. “I’m looking forward to working and growing relationships with the great people in these communities.”
With assets of more than $8.4 billion, BancFirst is Oklahoma’s largest state-chartered bank with locations in more than 50 communities across the state. BancFirst has been ranked in the top 25 safest and strongest banks in the nation for 13 consecutive years by Bank Director magazine. BancFirst is a publicly held company and is listed on the NASDAQ National Market System under the symbol BANF. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.