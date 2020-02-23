HAYLEY ROSE

HAYLEY ROSE

Hayley Rose has joined The Persimmon Group, a multi-disciplinary manage­ment consulting and learning organization headquartered in Tulsa, as an Advisor. Hayley spent nearly 27 years working in the energy industry before retiring in 2019 as a VP. She has extensive, proven experi­ence in leadership, strategy development, execution and project development as well as experience in pipelines operations. Hayley graduated from the University of Okla­homa with a BS in Petroleum Engineering and an MBA from Oklahoma State University. She is also an alumnus of OU’s/OSU’s Executive Leader­ship Education Partnership Program and Leadership Tulsa Class 48.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Tags