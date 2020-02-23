Hayley Rose has joined The Persimmon Group, a multi-disciplinary management consulting and learning organization headquartered in Tulsa, as an Advisor. Hayley spent nearly 27 years working in the energy industry before retiring in 2019 as a VP. She has extensive, proven experience in leadership, strategy development, execution and project development as well as experience in pipelines operations. Hayley graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BS in Petroleum Engineering and an MBA from Oklahoma State University. She is also an alumnus of OU’s/OSU’s Executive Leadership Education Partnership Program and Leadership Tulsa Class 48.
