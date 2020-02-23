JAY FOLEY

Jay Foley has joined The Persimmon Group, a multi­disciplinary management con­sulting and learning organiza­tion headquartered in Tulsa, as an Advisor. Jay formerly held Executive roles in automotive and healthcare. Jay is known for establishing sound stra­tegic direction and taking on underperforming operations and turning them into market leaders. Jay graduated from St. Michael’s College with a BA in Business Administration and successfully completed the Wharton Executive Advanced Management Program. He was a member of Leadership Tulsa Class 53 and is in the current Leadership Oklahoma Class 33. He currently serves as Chair, Tulsa Habitat for Hu­manity Board, and also serves on the Tulsa Area United Way Board.

