Jay Foley has joined The Persimmon Group, a multidisciplinary management consulting and learning organization headquartered in Tulsa, as an Advisor. Jay formerly held Executive roles in automotive and healthcare. Jay is known for establishing sound strategic direction and taking on underperforming operations and turning them into market leaders. Jay graduated from St. Michael’s College with a BA in Business Administration and successfully completed the Wharton Executive Advanced Management Program. He was a member of Leadership Tulsa Class 53 and is in the current Leadership Oklahoma Class 33. He currently serves as Chair, Tulsa Habitat for Humanity Board, and also serves on the Tulsa Area United Way Board.
