Stinnett & Associates, a professional advisory firm, continues hiring to accommodate continued growth in the greater Tulsa area.
Leanne Robison has joined the Firm as a Data Analytics Manager. Robison has over seven years of accounting and data analytics experience focused on forensic accounting, process re-design, and business valuations. Robison holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Oral Roberts University. Robison is a Certified Valuation Analyst and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts.
Brittney Rice has joined the Firm as a Senior Associate. Rice has over seven years of auditing and accounting experience. She has extensive expertise in the financial services industry and familiarity with all business processes including information technology. Rice holds a Master of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Arizona State University.
Kyle Radtke has joined the Firm as an Associate. Radtke has over four years of accounting experience in the energy industry. He focuses on construction audits where he reviews projects to evaluate controls and compliance. Radtke holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Accounting and Economics from the University of Tulsa.
James Perry has joined the Firm as an Associate. As a recent college graduate, Perry concentrates primarily on supporting Sarbanes-Oxley compliance efforts focused on change management, IT operations and logical security. Perry holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems with a concentration in Information Assurance from Oklahoma State University.