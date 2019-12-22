CommunityCare announces the appointment of Andrew Hill as Vice President and Chief Compliance and Risk Officer. He will direct regulatory compliance and enterprise risk management for the organization.
Previously the Assistant General Counsel for the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges, Andrew oversaw the legal operations at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences (OSU-CHS). Prior to OSU-CHS, he worked as a litigation and transactional attorney at Kerr, Irvine, Rhodes & Ables, P.C., in Oklahoma City. He is also an adjunct professor in the School of Health Care Administration at OSU-CHS.
Andrew received a juris doctor with distinction from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He graduated cum laude from Oklahoma State University with bachelor's degrees in finance and economics and a minor in