CommunityCare announces the appointment of terry Lee mills, Jr., m.D., mmm, CPe, FaaFP, as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. He will lead the organization’s clinical areas and oversee delivery of high-quality, cost-effective health care services to CommunityCare members. Prior to joining CommunityCare, Dr. Mills served as Administrative Medical Director for Ascension St. John Clinic since 2015. Previously, Dr. Mills worked as the Medical Director for Patient Care Systems at Via Christi Health in Wichita, Kansas. Board-certified in Family Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care, and Clinical Informatics, he has extensive clinical practice experience and was named a Health Care Hero by the Wichita Business Journal in 2013. Dr. Mills also spent time as a clinical associate professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, where he taught for 15 years. Dr. Mills earned a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, a master’s degree in Medical Management form Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor’s degree with honors in biology from Baylor University. He currently serves as a colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps.
CommunityCare is Oklahoma’s largest locally owned health insurance organization and is owned and operated by Saint Francis Health System and Ascension St. John. For more information, visit www.ccok.com.