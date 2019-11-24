Littlefield Agency is excited to announce that it has hired Lauren Corbut as an Account Planner.
Corbut joins the team after an extensive scholastic career, with two degrees—in journalism and sociology—from Texas State University, and is on the home stretch of finishing her Masters in journalism from Harvard University. She tops this record with an equally impressive professional career, working across the country in broadcast news, serving stations in Washington, D.C., Dallas, Atlanta and Tulsa.
With this background, Corbut has mastered the art of understanding people as well as organizational behavior. Paired with her research and managerial knowledge, Corbut has a hefty skillset to unpack at the agency where she’ll lead the account management department in conducting consumer, market and brand research to gather insights that will guide strategy for the agency’s clients.
"We are thrilled to add Lauren to our team," said Laurie Tilley, EVP/Brand Strategy at Littlefield Agency. "Her research and production experience with NBC Universal, E.W. Scripps and Griffin Communications will greatly benefit our clients and enhance the customer insights for the work we do on behalf of our clients."