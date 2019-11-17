Nabholz has announced Michael Feamster has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations for the Oklahoma region, a change which follows his recent return to his hometown of Tulsa. Feamster moved to London with his family in 2013, and later to Kansas City, where he began working with Nabholz.
About his return to Tulsa, Feamster said “Tulsa is a prolific city — I am thrilled to be back home to partner with fellow Tulsans and Oklahomans to help bring vision and legacy into reality.”
With a degree in construction management and over a decade of experience in the industry, Feamster brings his skillsets of risk management and operational leadership to his new position. He also holds a degree in Spanish, which has proved to be an important asset as a leader. He is currently involved with the local chapters of Design-Build Institute of America, American Institute of Architects, and Associated Builders and Contractors.
Founded in 1949, Nabholz is now a multi-service contractor providing construction, industrial, civil, specialty, environmental, and railroad services. Nabholz’ Tulsa office has been serving the region for 30 years and is part of the company’s network of 13 locations across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Connecticut.
