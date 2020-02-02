Flintco, a Tulsa-based commercial contractor, announces the local promotions of Russ Peevy as Vice President, Area Manager, Jody Vivion as Business Development Manager and Jim Blose, who assumes a newly-created corporate role as Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence.
Peevy joined Flintco in 2005, earning multiple promotions working in Flintco’s Austin, Tulsa and Houston markets. He previ- ously served as a project director in Tulsa and as the area manager while opening Flintco’s Houston office in 2017. With Peevy’s leadership at every level, the Tulsa office has set a record and new standard for work acquisition excellence. Peevy’s active engage- ment in all facets of our business is a model for career develop ment as he leads a team of 100- plus construction professionals. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Peevy guides Flintco’s growth and continued service to Flintco’s longtime Tulsa and regional commercial construction customers.
Career Flintco employee Vivion leads all community outreach and development efforts in Tulsa. An Oklahoma State University graduate, he previously served as a project manager and started his career with Flintco as an intern. Vivion has delivered multiple award-winning construction projects and brings that passion for excellence to his new role.
“We are enhancing our growth opportunities by recognizing some of our best talent in Russ and Jody,” said Dave Kollmann, President of Flintco’s Central Region. “I am grateful to serve alongside Jim as he takes on more responsibility and will be able to leverage his expertise across the whole company.”
Blose brings 37 years of industry experience – 23 years with Flintco – and a passion for our mission to his new role. Appointed to the Executive Leadership Team, he oversees Federal pursuits and the critical programs of Safety (Flintco 4 LIFE) and Construction Support Services. Blose also serves as Flintco’s dedicated champion for all quality programs, including Lean2.0®, self-perform and off-site construction, which are founda- tional to the long-term success of Flintco.