Bill Fournet, Founder and CEO of the Tulsa-based Management Consulting firm The Persimmon Group, has named a new President, Sara Gallagher. Having led Persimmon as both CEO and President for the past 15 years, Bill will continue in his role as CEO with Gallagher serving as President.
As a practicing consultant and global speaker for The Persimmon Group since 2012, Sara has a strong reputation for helping organizations across industries thoughtfully select, plan, and execute high-stakes projects and business transformations. She has served on the executive leadership team of Persimmon since 2018 as the Vice President of Delivery. During her time at Persimmon, she has led client delivery, mentored associates, and played a pivotal role in building the organization into what it is today.
“This is something we have been working towards over the past year,” said Bill. “For me to focus more on strategic initiatives, I wanted someone who I trusted could lead Persimmon in its day-to-day business with the same values, passion, and focus on the customer. I found that in Sara.”
One of those strategic initiatives is a new platform Bill is launching under the Persimmon umbrella - Lead for Tomorrow, an innovative program of keynote speeches, workshops, and strategic advisement for current and emerging leaders, personally delivered by Fournet on the international stage. This spring, Bill will also publish his first book, Kill the Chaos: How to Achieve Stability in the Midst of Disruption.
Additionally, Fournet will be focusing to expand the impact of The Persimmon Group’s Advisory Services, a rapidly growing area of Persimmon that provides executive coaching and strategy to clients across industries and sectors helping them navigate the unprecedented complex landscape of the modern workplace.
The Persimmon Group is a multi-disciplinary management consulting and learning organization headquartered in Tulsa, OK, serving clients across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit our website: www.thepersimmongroup.com.