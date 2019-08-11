Rachel Hutchings has been named Executive Director of Workforce Tulsa, a local organization that serves as a leader in training workers and matching them with employers.
Hutchings has an extensive background in workforce development, including various roles on the Workforce Tulsa Board of Directors, Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development and leadership in various local, state and national workforce development initiatives.
Most recently, Hutchings served as Director of Development for the Tulsa Community College Foundation, where she focused on grant writing, donor reporting and student scholarship management. Prior to joining TCC, she was the Corporate and Government Affairs Manager for American Airlines, where she began her career and worked in various capacities, including supply chain, warranty and maintenance, and production scheduling.
She has a master’s in organizational dynamics from the University of Oklahoma, a bachelor’s in business management from University of Phoenix and an associate degree in business management from Tulsa Community College.
She is Chair of the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals and serves on the Leadership Oklahoma Board of Directors. This summer, she completed a six-year term as Chair of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
She and her husband, Dean, have six children and live in Skiatook. She is also a member of the Cherokee Nation.
For more information about Workforce Tulsa and its services, visit www.workforcetulsa.com.