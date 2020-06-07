Nicole Watts & Lindsey Johnson
(Tulsa, Oklahoma) – Wallace Engineering is pleased to announce the addition of Nicole Watts, PE, CFM, and Lindsey Johnson to its growing civil engineering department. Wallace Engineering principal Darren Burns says, "Nicole and Lindsey bring an abundance of experience and professionalism to our Wallace team and we are extremely excited to have them on board. We look forward to sharing their talents with our clients and continuing to expand our civil engineering capabilities." With more than 21 years of experience in civil engineering, Watts has extensive experience developing sites for commercial, industrial, educational and residential properties. She is a licensed Professional Engineer and a Certified Floodplain Manager in Oklahoma. Watts will supervise engineering projects as well as maintain strong client relationships and assist with the development of young professionals. Johnson, with seven years of experience in civil engineering, is well-versed in the Civil 3D infrastructure design software. She also serves in the Tulsa Air National Guard.
About Wallace Engineering
Founded in 1981, Wallace Engineering ranks as one of the top civil and structural engineering firms in the United States. The firm has grown to include offices in Tulsa, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Denver and Atlanta, 27 principals and a combined staff of over 160 people. They have personnel registered as Professional Engineers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada. Wallace Engineering’s headquarters are located at 123 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit wallacesc.com.