Stanfield + O’Dell, P.C., a large, locally owned CPA firm providing accounting, tax, audit, business valuation, and advisory services, is pleased to announce Charlotte L. Henry, CPA, as the firm’s newest Shareholder.
Henry earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Portland State University. She began practicing public accounting in 2006 at a firm in Portland, Oregon that served not for profit clients exclusively. She and husband, Jesse, along with their son, Jackson, moved to Tulsa in 2016, when she joined Stanfield + O’Dell as an Audit Manager. She was later promoted to Audit Senior Manager, serving in a leadership role in the firm’s audit department. Henry has extensive accounting, auditing and consulting experience in the nonprofit sector, working with churches and ministries, education, social services, and arts and culture.
Henry is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants. She also serves on the board of directors for Leadership Tulsa and Tulsa SPCA and on the finance committee of The Little Light House.