Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Kory Allsop has been hired as a financial advisor for Arvest Wealth Management.
Allsop has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. In his new role, Allsop assists clients in achieving their financial goals by getting to know their individual needs and putting together a plan to help them in attaining those goals. He has a high commitment to excellence and a strong passion to provide each client with superior customer service. Allsop is supported by a team of administrative, trust, private banking and portfolio managers, whose teamwork and professionalism help him build long-term relationships with his clientele.
Allsop earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Baker University and is a 2009 graduate of Leadership Bixby. He lives in Bixby with his wife and their two children.