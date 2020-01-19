Equity Bank announces the hire of Barry Woods to its commercial lending team in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods joins Equity Bank as Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer.
“We’re eager to add an established Tulsa banker and accomplished lending officer as a senior member of our Tulsa leadership team,” said Rick Lehrter, Senior Vice President and Senior Lending Officer for Equity Bank. “Barry’s diverse and progressive banking experience and talent as a relationship banker will help him serve as a resource for our customers and colleagues as well as the Tulsa business community.”
Woods joins recent hires Lehrter, Randy Goodwin, Jeffrey Parker, Kinzie Jerman and Tulsa CEO Michael E. Bezanson with considerable senior lending and commercial banking experience. Woods began in November and will concentrate on commercial and industrial loan relationships as well as business development and market strategy.
Woods brings with him over 30 years of commercial banking experience in the Oklahoma region and is an active member of the Tulsa community. He holds an undergraduate degree in finance from University of Oklahoma, along with a master’s degree from Oklahoma City University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
About Equity Bank
Equity Bank is a $4 billion community bank with 52 bank locations throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc., parent company of Equity Bank, entered the Tulsa market in 2017 with the merger of Patriot Bank and its office at 9292 South Delaware in Tulsa. Equity Bank also operates bank offices in Ponca City, Newkirk, Guymon and Cordell, Oklahoma. Equity Bank offers a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, and treasury management services. Equity Bank’s parent company, Equity Bancshares, Inc., trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ‘EQBK.’ Learn more at www.equitybank.com.