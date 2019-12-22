Trust Company of Oklahoma (TCO) is honored to announce that Ben Reynolds joined the firm as senior vice president in the Retirement Plan Solutions Division. At TCO, Ben leads a team of experienced and accredited professionals design and administer 401(k) and other retirement plans for businesses across the state.
Reynolds comes to TCO after 17 years at Bank of Oklahoma, where he was most recently senior vice president and led a team responsible for the administration of employer-sponsored retirement plans and institutional asset services. He has over 20 years of experience with the implementation and administration of retirement plans ranging from start-up plans to those over $500 million in assets. His expertise includes retirement plan design and consulting, plan investment consulting, compliance, and reporting. He earned a bachelor’s in finance from Oklahoma State University and later returned to earn his MBA. Ben is actively involved in the community and currently serves on the board of the Union Schools Education Foundation.
Trust Company of Oklahoma is also pleased to recognize professionals who earned promotions the last quarter of 2019.
Michael Hopper has been promoted to executive vice president and joined TCO’s Board of Directors. He manages the Agency Division and serves individuals, families and business with trust management, retirement planning and financial advice. He joined TCO in 2013 after accumulating nearly 10 years of insurance and investment experience. He came to TCO from Northwestern Mutual, where he educated new financial advisors on the intricacies of insurance and securities products, best practices and industry issues. A native of Tulsa, Mike earned his bachelor’s of business administration in economics from the University of Oklahoma. He is a Certified Financial Planner professional and holds the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation.
Michael R. Hairston, manager of the Trust Division, has been promoted to executive vice president and also joined TCO’s Board of Directors. He has been in the trust industry for 30 years, 20 of those with Trust Company of Oklahoma. Before joining TCO, he served as vice president of the private financial services group of the Bank of Oklahoma. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Oklahoma State University and completed the National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University. Michael has been designated a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor by the Institute of Certified Bankers. He is a former director and president of the Tulsa Estate Planning Forum and former director of the Green Country Council Camp Fire USA. Michael is also a member of the Rotary Club of Tulsa, where he is a Paul Harris Fellow and a Club Foundation Fellow.
Trust Company of Oklahoma is the largest and oldest independent trust company in the state, with locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. TCO provides asset management and unbiased financial advice for individuals, families, businesses, and other organizations in Oklahoma and throughout the country. TCO currently manages approximately $4.5 billion in client assets.