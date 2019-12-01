Benjamin Reavis

Benjamin Reavis recently  joined the banking team of First Oklahoma Bank as Assistant Vice President and Treasury Portfolio and Implementation Specialist. Benjamin brings 11 years of banking experience. He formerly had worked as a Treasury Management Specialist with Simmons Bank and as a Senior Implementation Specialist with Bank SNB.

