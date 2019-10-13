Thomas K. Warburton, Chairman of Warburton Capital Management, announced that Brandon J. Jaquis has joined Warburton Capital as a Client Service Specialist. In this role, he responds to client requests, assists in onboarding new clients and implements solutions to improve operational efficiencies.
Prior to his full-time service, Brandon assisted Warburton Capital part-time from January of 2019 until completion of his undergraduate studies from Oral Roberts University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance with a minor in Mandarin Chinese from Oral Roberts University in May of 2019.
Brandon graduated from ORU Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA. At the graduation ceremony Brandon received awards for Outstanding Student in the Undergraduate College of Business, Outstanding Academic Achievement in Finance and Outstanding Senior Paper.
During his enrollment at ORU, Brandon was an Honors Program Scholar, Vice President of the Enactus Entrepreneurship Club, Treasurer of the ONE Club, an Outreach Team Leader and a Chinese tutor for fellow students. Additionally, he participated in data science research with the Chair of the Undergraduate Mathematics Department, where he collaborated as an author on two academically published papers and worked on consulting projects for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and Oral Roberts University.
Prior to graduation, Brandon also completed a financial operations internship with a Fortune 50 telecommunications company where he focused on software automation and the use of programming for organizational efficiency.
Brandon’s not-for-profit community service includes volunteering with the Thursday Night Lights homeless meal service and the Tulsa Dream Center after-school program.
Recently married to Hannah, his seventh-grade sweetheart, Brandon and Hannah live in Tulsa with their Italian Greyhound, Henry.
Warburton commented, “We are excited to welcome Brandon to our team as he exemplifies the core qualities of being ethical, being brilliant, being affable and having a servant’s heart. We are confident Brandon will be an integral contributor in our mission to help people.”
Warburton Capital Management was founded in Tulsa in 2006 and provides investment advisory and wealth management services to business owners, professionals, corporate executives, individuals, families, endowments and foundations. The offices of the firm are located in First Place Tower at 15 East Fifth Street, Suite 3675, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74103.