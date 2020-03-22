Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Brett Myers has been named sales manager in Tulsa. Myers, who previously served as executive vice president and team lead, has worked for Arvest for the past 10 years. In his new role as executive vice president, Myers will coordinate, organize and control the bank’s sales and marketing programs, among other duties. Myers also will provide oversight of the bank’s 36 retail branches and its Private Banking team. Myers earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Tulsa, where he was a two-time academic All-American golfer, as well as receiving All-American honors for his achievements on the course. Myers also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University. Among other civic endeavors, Myers is a member of Emergency Infant Services’ board of directors. He lives in Broken Arrow with his wife, Stevie, and their three children.
is pleased to announce Brett Myers has been named sales manager in Tulsa. Myers, who previously served as executive vice president and team lead, has worked for Arvest for the past 10 years. In his new role as executive vice president, Myers will coordinate, organize and control the bank’s sales and marketing programs, among other duties. Myers also will provide oversight of the bank’s 36 retail branches and its Private Banking team. Myers earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Tulsa, where he was a two-time academic All-American golfer, as well as receiving All-American honors for his achievements on the course. Myers also holds a master’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma State University. Among other civic endeavors, Myers is a member of Emergency Infant Services’ board of directors. He lives in Broken Arrow with his wife, Stevie, and their three children.