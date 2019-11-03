Trust Company of Oklahoma (TCO) is proud to announce that Vice President Bri Ghosn, CPA, CFP®, CDFA® has been awarded the 2019 Taxologist of the Year (Trust Tax Management category). The national Taxologist Awards recognizes outstanding tax professionals who have driven value to their organizations and moved them forward by improving the fiduciary tax process.
The Taxologist of the Year Awards recipients are chosen by a panel made up of industry and Thomson Reuters judges who review and select the most innovative tax professionals in the United States. Winners will be celebrated at the November 10 SYNERGY event in Denver, CO.
Bri Ghosn joined TCO in 2018 where she provides individuals, families and organizations with asset management, trust administration, retirement planning and estate planning advice.
She has over a decade of experience providing financial services to individuals, families and organizations. Bri is a CPA and holds both the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) designations. Over the course of her career, Bri has maintained a particular focus helping individuals and families address their unique financial planning challenges.
She came to TCO after working at Mariner Wealth Advisors. Before that, she was a tax analyst for individuals and small businesses at CCK, as well as a relationship associate in trust administration for Bank of Oklahoma. Bri graduated from Northeastern State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting.
“Bri has strengthened our professional expertise and furthered our commitment to helping our clients achieve financial peace of mind. Her knowledge of tax laws, charisma, professionalism and dedication are remarkable. This award is very well deserved and we are very proud of Bri,” stated Thomas W. Wilkins, chairman and CEO of Trust Company of Oklahoma.
About Trust Company of Oklahoma:
Founded in 1981, Trust Company of Oklahoma provides asset management and unbiased financial advice for individuals, families and organizations in Oklahoma and throughout the country. Trust Company of Oklahoma currently manages approximately $4.5 billion in client assets from their offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
For more information visit www.TrustOk.com