Wright joins Grand Bank as Senior VP of Commercial Lending
Tulsa, OK – With a 45-year history of local involvement and commitment to the needs of Oklahomans, family-owned Grand Bank is proud to welcome Cain Wright to its team as the newest Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending.
Before joining Grand Bank, Cain served the Tulsa community as a Commercial Lender at First Bank of Owasso. Throughout his career, he has become known for his skills in evaluating and authorizing loans for businesses and real estate investors alike. In addition to his banking success, he is also known throughout the Tulsa area as an actively involved member of the community. He is on the board of Tulsa Girls Art School, a mentor for both Street School of Tulsa and Big Brothers Big Sisters, and he has served on the selection committee for Tulsa’s Habitat for Humanity since 2014. “I’m excited to join the team at Grand Bank and I’m looking forward to excelling here and helping them do a lot of good in the Tulsa community,” says Wright. “It’s great to be part of such a great values-based culture. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that Grand Bank is family-owned and family managed. You just don’t see that these days, and it’s a real difference maker. I look forward to working with Austin Buerge and the entire team in continuing to provide clients with the responsive thorough service and guidance they deserve.”
Grand Bank president and CEO Austin Buerge (now the third-generation family member to lead the bank), adds, “We specialize in serving clients with complex and sometimes urgent needs. Cain is an excellent addition to our team because he has a track record of understanding complex customer needs and offering timely and appropriate solutions.”
About Grand Bank
Founded in 1975 Grand Bank is a family-owned and managed financial institution based in Tulsa, Okla. Grand Bank also has locations in Claremore, Okla., and Bixby, Okla. The bank is committed to providing customers quick answers and access to local decision makers. Grand Bank is considered one of the healthiest banks in Oklahoma and has received a Superior 5-star rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. for 32 consecutive quarters.