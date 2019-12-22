Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Cara James has been promoted to Chief Risk Officer, effective Jan. 1. James will replace Bob Kelly, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Arvest, effective Dec. 31. James currently serves as senior vice president and Chief Compliance Officer, a role she held at two other financial institutions before joining Arvest in 2013. James has specialized in compliance management since 1992, working in consumer protection regulation, as well as duties related to the Community Reinvestment Act and Bank Secrecy Act.
James previously worked as an auditor for a financial institution and at both regional and international public accounting firms. In her new role as Chief Risk Officer, James will have overall responsibility for Arvest’s corporate risk management policies.
"Cara’s background and wealth of knowledge make her an ideal fit for this position," Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. "While the Chief Risk Officer’s role is largely a behind-the-scenes one, it is of critical importance and I am confident Cara will handle it in the exceptional manner she has displayed since joining Arvest."
James earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Oklahoma State University and is both a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager. Additionally, she is a member and past chairperson of the American Bankers Association’s Regulatory Compliance Conference Advisory Board. James will be based in Tulsa.